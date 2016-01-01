menu

Fancy shawl dancer, Mikala SunRhodes, dances at the Denver March Powwow. | Courtesy of Alpheus Media

Tonight at 10:00pm on TV 26 and WETA HD

What Was Ours

Independent Lens follows a young Arapaho journalist and a teenage powwow princess as they travel with a Shoshone elder to reclaim their tribe's lost artifacts.

Jason Vieaux (Credit: Tyler Boye)

Monday at 9:00pm on Classical WETA

Front Row Washington: Guitarist Jason Vieaux

Grammy Award-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux gives a recital recorded at Westmoreland Congregational Church in Bethesda, Maryland.

Credit: Courtesy of READY JET GO! © 2015 Wind Dancer Films

WETA Kids

Ready Jet Go!

Ready Jet Go! takes children on a journey into outer space, building on their curiosity about science, technology and astronomy.

Jasmani Francis (right) appraises a Green Bay Packers championship group, ca. 1965 in Fort Worth, Texas. | Courtesy of Meredith Nierman (c) WGBH 2016

Tonight at 8:00pm on TV 26 and WETA HD

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow cameras capture tales of family heirlooms, yard sale bargains and long-lost items salvaged from attics and basements, while experts reveal the fascinating truths about these finds.

The Coroner, Series I | BBC

Mondays at 9:00pm on WETA UK

The Coroner, Series I

Claire Goose stars as highflying city lawyer Jane Kennedy, who returns to her South Devon hometown to take a job as coroner and investigate crimes in the beautiful seaside region.

Poor People's March near Layfette Park on Connecticut Avenue on June 18, 1968. | Credit: Library of Congress

Boundary Stones

A Place for the Poor: Resurrection City

In 1968, impoverished Americans flocked to D.C. to live out Martin Luther King. Jr.'s final dream: economic equality for all.

Not THAT DC: Rock of Ages Music: Alexandria's Rock School
Not THAT DC: Rock Of Ages Music

Alexandria's Rock School

Test Your Classical Music IQ!
Test Your Classical Music IQ

Can you identify the composer?

Telly Visions
Telly Visions

Visit our British TV blog for the latest on your favorite shows.

Sherlock Personality Quiz
Sherlock Personality Quiz

Discover which character you most resemble.

PROMOTION:

Educational Outings

National Museum of African American History and Culture

Educational Outings

The Washington, D.C. area offers wonderful options for fun and educational outings with children.

Ticket Giveaways

Ticket giveaways

Ticket Giveaways

Local cultural organizations often make free tickets available to WETA listeners, viewers, and members. 

Reading Rockets

Reading Rockets

Reading Rockets

ReadingRockets.org looks at how young children learn to read, why so many struggle, and what we can do to help.

WETA in the Community

WETA in the Community

WETA in the Community

Our connection to Washington includes educational efforts that reflect and serve our distinctive region.

Ready to Learn

Ready To Learn

Ready to Learn

WETA Kids' Ready To Learn program offers free literacy workshops, conducted in English and Spanish, throughout the area.

Community Calendar

WETA Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Looking for something to do around town? Want to get the word out about your group's event? Check out our calendar!

Ken Burns Partnership

Ken Burns

Ken Burns Partnership

For more than 30 years, WETA has proudly partnered with Ken Burns to bring landmark documentaries to the nation.

Not THAT DC

Not THAT DC

Not THAT DC

WETA is going out into the national capital region to highlight and explore under-the-radar activities.

Arlington History Videos

Arlington Historical Society Presents

Arlington History Videos

WETA has partnered with the Arlington Historical Society to tell stories about our area's past.

WETA History

WETA History Timeline

Enjoy this step through time charting WETA's history from its founding in the 1950s to becoming a major national producer for PBS.

What's on Now

12:00PM Charlie Rose
1:00PM WETA Arts
1:30PM Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries
The Blood of Juana the Mad
Classical WETA

Ludwig van Beethoven

Violin Concerto

VivaLaVoce

Gaetano Donizetti

L'elisir d'amore: Act II

1904
Columbian University changes its name to The George Washington University.
WETA Kids Channel

WETA Kids Channel

The best in children's educational television, all day every day.

Remembering Gwen Ifill

Remembering Gwen Ifill

WETA pays tribute to our friend and colleague.

WETA Arts

WETA Arts

WETA Arts spotlights and celebrates visual and performing art in Greater Washington and around the nation. 

Test Your Classical Music IQ!

Test Your Classical Music IQ

Test your classical music IQ by clicking the play button to listen to the sound clips. Identify the composer for each piece and reveal your score!

Joan Muholland: Arlington's Homegrown Civil Rights Hero

Joan Muholland: Arlington's Homegrown Civil Rights Hero

By the time she was 23, Arlington's Joan Mulholland had participated in more than fifty civil rights protests including the Freedom Rides and numerous sit-ins across the country.

The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About Halloween

The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About Halloween

Cat in the Hat takes Nick and Sally on a wild Halloween ride deep into the Oooky-ma-kooky Closet!

Arlington Historical Society Presents

Arlington Historical Society Presents

WETA has partnered with the Arlington Historical Society to tell stories about our area's past.

WETA Magazine montage

WETA Magazine

WETA Magazine features TV schedules and highlights as well as updates about Classical WETA 90.9 FM programs.

