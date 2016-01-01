menu

Mary Watson (AMANDA ABBINGTON), Sherlock Holmes (BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH) and John Watson (MARTIN FREEMAN) | Courtesy of Robert Viglasky/Hartswood Films 2016 for MASTERPIECE
WETA Television
Tonight at 9:00pm on TV 26 and WETA HD

Sherlock, Season 4

The Six Thatchers: The mercurial Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) is back once more on British soil, as Dr. Watson (Martin Freeman) and his wife, Mary (Amanda Abbington), prepare for their biggest challenge yet: becoming parents.

Chip Brienza
Classical WETA
Weekend host on Classical WETA 90.9 FM

Chip Brienza

Chip Brienza is a weekend host on Classical WETA 90.9 FM. An actor as well as a broadcaster, Chip has many film and television credits on his resume.

Sesame Street
Kids
WETA Kids

Sesame Street

Sesame Street, the recipient of 85 Emmys, helps children learn and grow with its unique blend of excitement, humor, and compassion. 

Vienna Philharmonic in "Great Performances: From Vienna - The New Year’s Celebration 2017" | Courtesy of Terry Linke
WETA Television
Tonight at 7:30pm on TV 26 and WETA HD

From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2017

Julie Andrews hosts the traditional ringing in of the New Year with the Vienna Philharmonic, under the baton of guest conductor Gustavo Dudamel, featuring Strauss Family waltzes and more, in addition to a range of Vienna landmarks.

Penelope Keith's Hidden Villages
WETA UK
Sundays at 8:00pm on WETA UK

Penelope Keith's Hidden Villages

Renowned British actress Dame Penelope Keith (The Good Life, To the Manor Born) leads a tour of Britain's most charming villages to discover what makes each one unique.

WETA Neighborhoods
WETA Television
Today at 2:30pm on TV 26 and WETA HD

WETA Neighborhoods

From secret histories to off-the-beaten path landmarks, WETA Neighborhoods reveals the lesser-known aspects of our favorite greater Washington surroundings. The one-hour special highlights four neighborhoods bursting with personality: Georgetown, Dupont Circle, Capitol Hill, and Anacostia.

National Christmas Tree
Happy Holidays

Get into the spirit with specials on WETA TV and 90.9 FM.

Sherlock Personality Quiz
Sherlock Personality Quiz

Discover which character you most resemble.

Front Row Washington
Front Row Washington

Top local classical performances, Mondays at 9:00pm

Remembering Gwen Ifill
Remembering Gwen Ifill

WETA pays tribute to our friend and colleague.

Ticket Giveaways

Ticket giveaways

Ticket Giveaways

Local cultural organizations often make free tickets available to WETA listeners, viewers, and members. 

Educational Outings

National Museum of African American History and Culture

Educational Outings

The Washington, D.C. area offers wonderful options for fun and educational outings with children.

Reading Rockets

Reading Rockets

Reading Rockets

ReadingRockets.org looks at how young children learn to read, why so many struggle, and what we can do to help.

WETA in the Community

WETA in the Community

WETA in the Community

Our connection to Washington includes educational efforts that reflect and serve our distinctive region.

Ready to Learn

Ready To Learn

Ready to Learn

WETA Kids' Ready To Learn program offers free literacy workshops, conducted in English and Spanish, throughout the area.

Community Calendar

WETA Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Looking for something to do around town? Want to get the word out about your group's event? Check out our calendar!

Ken Burns Partnership

Ken Burns

Ken Burns Partnership

For more than 30 years, WETA has proudly partnered with Ken Burns to bring landmark documentaries to the nation.

Not THAT DC

Not THAT DC

Not THAT DC

WETA is going out into the national capital region to highlight and explore under-the-radar activities.

Arlington History Videos

Arlington Historical Society Presents

Arlington History Videos

WETA has partnered with the Arlington Historical Society to tell stories about our area's past.

WETA History

WETA History Timeline

Enjoy this step through time charting WETA's history from its founding in the 1950s to becoming a major national producer for PBS.

What's on Now

5:00AM The Widower
6:00AM Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Gets Frustrated; Frustration at School
6:30AM Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Is Jealous; Jealousy at the Treehouse
Classical WETA

Max Bruch

Symphony #3

VivaLaVoce

Hugo Wolf

Mörike Lieder (26)

January 1
1895
Notorious FBI director J. Edgar Hoover is born in Washington at his family's home at 413 C St., SE.
WETA Kids Channel

WETA Kids Channel

The best in children's educational television, all day every day.

WETA Tweets

From our @wetatvfm family to yours: Happy New Year!

RT @telly_visions: Our five item wishlist for #Sherlock Season 4. What's yours? t.co/dKqDPWEglO t.co/ql1WujzxCt

Become a Sustainer

Become a Sustainer

Give monthly to WETA — a powerful way to support great television and beautiful classical music.

WETA UK

WETA UK

Our UK channel offers the best of British television 24 hours a day! 

