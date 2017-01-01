menu

Tom Hughes as Prince Albert and Jenna Coleman as Victoria | Courtesy of ITV Plc

Tonight at 9:00pm on TV 26 and WETA HD

Victoria

An Ordinary Woman: Will Victoria and Albert take the fateful step into matrimony? And will the queen promise "to obey" her foreign prince?

From the Top performer

Sunday at 6:00pm on Classical WETA

From The Top: New York, NY

This week's show features 18-year-old violinist Sein An performing La Capricieuse, Op.17 by Edward Elgar, and more!

WordGirl

WETA Kids

WordGirl

Disguised as mild-mannered fifth grader Becky Botsford, WordGirl possesses superhero strength with the added benefit of a colossal vocabulary.

Dr. Jedediah Foster (Josh Radnor) and Nurse Anne Hastings (Tara Summers) | Courtesy of PBS/Erik Heinila

Tonight at 8:00pm on TV 26 and WETA HD

Mercy Street, Season 2

One Equal Temper: The Greens work together to hide an ugly secret. McBurney plots to send Mary home.

King Henry VIII (Richard Ridings) teaches Katherine Howard (Lauren McQueen) to use a bow. | Courtesy of Laurence Cendrowicz / © Wall to Wall South Ltd

Tonight at 10:00pm on TV 26 and WETA HD

Secrets of the Six Wives

Divorced, Beheaded, Survived: Historian Lucy Worsley presents the last three wives of Henry VIII: Anne of Cleves, Catherine Howard, and Katherine Parr.

Cast of W1A | Courtesy of BBC

Sundays at 8:00pm on WETA UK

W1A

In the comedy follow up to Twenty Twelve, former Olympic head of deliverance Ian Fletcher (Hugh Bonneville) now has a job as the BBC's head of values.

WETA Around Town
Get the latest local reviews from art, theater and film critics.

Classical Conversations
Intimate conversations with world-renowned musicians

Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria | Courtesy of ITV Plc
Victoria Recaps

Visit Telly Visions to discuss the latest episode with other fans.

Black History Month
WETA Television celebrates with special programming.

Educational Outings

National Museum of African American History and Culture

The Washington, D.C. area offers wonderful options for fun and educational outings with children.

Ticket Giveaways

Local cultural organizations often make free tickets available to WETA listeners, viewers, and members. 

Reading Rockets

ReadingRockets.org looks at how young children learn to read, why so many struggle, and what we can do to help.

WETA in the Community

Our connection to Washington includes educational efforts that reflect and serve our distinctive region.

Ready to Learn

WETA Kids' Ready To Learn program offers free literacy workshops, conducted in English and Spanish, throughout the area.

Community Calendar

Looking for something to do around town? Want to get the word out about your group's event? Check out our calendar!

Ken Burns Partnership

For more than 30 years, WETA has proudly partnered with Ken Burns to bring landmark documentaries to the nation.

Not THAT DC

WETA is going out into the national capital region to highlight and explore under-the-radar activities.

Arlington History Videos

WETA has partnered with the Arlington Historical Society to tell stories about our area's past.

WETA History

Enjoy this step through time charting WETA's history from its founding in the 1950s to becoming a major national producer for PBS.

6:30PM WETA Arts
7:00PM Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries
Dead Air
8:00PM Mercy Street
One Equal Temper
Classical WETA

George Frideric Handel

Violin Sonata, HWV 364a in G Minor (Op. 1 #6)

VivaLaVoce

Claude Debussy

Le Livre de Baudelaire (orch. John Adams)

February 5
1979
5,000 farmers drive their tractors into downtown D.C. to lobby for changes in U.S. farm policies.
WETA Kids Channel

The best in children's educational television, all day every day.

Remembering Gwen Ifill

We remember our friend and colleague and her nearly 40-year career as a newspaper and television journalist.

WETA Volunteer

Make new friends while supporting WETA by becoming a volunteer! 

Arlington National Cemetery

This WETA TV 26 production explores the history, mission and daily operations of Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place for more than 400,000 Americans. This revered place honors the dead and brings great meaning to the living.

Nam Viet window

Little Saigon: Arlington's Vietnamese Community

In the 1970s and 1980s, Arlington, VA was a destination for Vietnamese immigrants.

Nature Cat Special

Join Nature Cat, Daisy, Squeeks and Hal for a one-hour special event, as they travel near and far on brand new adventures!

Boundary Stones

Learn about our area's rich past with WETA's local history blog! 

Ken Burns

For more than 30 years, WETA has proudly partnered with Ken Burns to bring landmark documentaries to the nation.

