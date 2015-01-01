menu

Search form

One of the scenarios for marking the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) against possible far-future intrusion: potash miners. | Courtesy of Redacted Pictures/Peter Kuper
WETA Television
Tonight at 10:00pm on TV 26 and WETA HD

Containment

A film explores attempts to plan for our radioactive future and the startling failure to manage waste in the present.

Watch a preview →
See all broadcast times →
Front Row Washington logo
Classical WETA
Monday at 9:00pm on Classical WETA

Front Row Washington: Pianist Christopher Taylor

Friends of Music at Dumbarton Oaks presents a recital by pianist Christopher Taylor, recorded in January 2016.

Learn more →
Arthur
Kids
WETA Kids

Arthur

Arthur follows the adventures and misadventures of 8-year-old Arthur Read (an aardvark), his little sister D.W., and his friends and family. 

Watch on WETA TV 26 and WETA Kids →
Gene Shapiro (right) appraises two Amadeo de Souza-Cardoso oils in Spokane, Washington. | Credit: Courtesy of Photo by Meredith Nierman for WGBH, (c) WGBH 2015.
WETA Television
Tonight at 8:00pm on TV 26 and WETA HD

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow cameras capture tales of family heirlooms, yard sale bargains and long-lost items salvaged from attics and basements, while experts reveal the fascinating truths about these finds.

See all broadcast times →
The Coroner, Series I | BBC
WETA UK
Mondays at 9:00pm on WETA UK

The Coroner, Series I

Claire Goose stars as highflying city lawyer Jane Kennedy, who returns to her seaside hometown to take a job as coroner. Kennedy finds herself working alongside childhood sweetheart Davey Higgins (Matt Bardock) — now the local detective sergeant.

See all broadcast times →
Marta Dusseldorp stars as Janet King | Credit: ABC
WETA UK
Mondays at 10:00pm on WETA UK

Janet King, Series II

Marta Dusseldorp returns as a brilliant senior crown prosecutor Janet King in the Australian legal drama. In the new season — which opens two years after events in Series I — the attorney general tasks King with heading a royal commission into serious firearm crime.

See all broadcast times →
WETA Arts
WETA Arts

WETA Arts spotlights local visual and performing art.

Front Row Washington
Front Row Washington

Top local classical performances, Mondays at 9:00pm

Boundary Stones
Boundary Stones

Learn about our area's rich past with WETA's local history blog.

Sherlock Personality Quiz
Sherlock Personality Quiz

Discover which character you most resemble.

PROMOTION:

Ticket Giveaways

Ticket giveaways

Ticket Giveaways

Local cultural organizations often make free tickets available to WETA listeners, viewers, and members. 

Learn more →

Educational Outings

National Museum of African American History and Culture

Educational Outings

The Washington, D.C. area offers wonderful options for fun and educational outings with children.

Learn More →

Reading Rockets

Reading Rockets

Reading Rockets

ReadingRockets.org looks at how young children learn to read, why so many struggle, and what we can do to help.

Go to ReadingRockets.org →

WETA in the Community

WETA in the Community

WETA in the Community

Our connection to Washington includes educational efforts that reflect and serve our distinctive region.

Learn more →

Ready to Learn

Ready To Learn

Ready to Learn

WETA Kids' Ready To Learn program offers free literacy workshops, conducted in English and Spanish, throughout the area.

Learn more →

Community Calendar

WETA Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Looking for something to do around town? Want to get the word out about your group's event? Check out our calendar!

Learn more →

Ken Burns Partnership

Ken Burns

Ken Burns Partnership

For more than 30 years, WETA has proudly partnered with Ken Burns to bring landmark documentaries to the nation.

Learn more →

Not THAT DC

Not THAT DC

Not THAT DC

WETA is going out into the national capital region to highlight and explore under-the-radar activities.

Watch the videos →

Arlington History Videos

Arlington Historical Society Presents

Arlington History Videos

WETA has partnered with the Arlington Historical Society to tell stories about our area's past.

Watch video →

WETA History

WETA History Timeline

Enjoy this step through time charting WETA's history from its founding in the 1950s to becoming a major national producer for PBS.

See timeline →

What's on Now

Classical WETA

Georg Christoph Wagenseil

Symphony in E Major, Op. 13/3, WV 393

Buy the CD →

VivaLaVoce

Gustav Mahler

Das klagende Lied

Buy the CD →
January 9
2004
WETA mourns the passing of station founder and visionary Elizabeth Campbell.
Read more on our Boundary Stones blog →
WETA UK

WETA UK

Our UK channel offers the best of British television 24 hours a day! 

Learn more →

WETA Tweets

FYI: We're also broadcasting new drama "The Coroner" on WETA UK. Season 1 starts tonight at 9pm! t.co/KJJD1D0C5c

RT @IndependentLens: 📺 TNGT 10/9c: How will future generations deal with ☢ waste? Tune into @ContainmentDoc on #IndieLens @PBS t.co…

Follow @wetatvfm →

Remembering Gwen Ifill

Remembering Gwen Ifill

WETA pays tribute to our friend and colleague.

Learn more →
Burgers in Washington

Burgers in Washington

Explore the gamut of great burgers in Greater Washington, from greasy to gourmet. This documentary visits over a dozen burger joints in the area, showcasing classic burgers to exotic and quirky updates on this favorite All-American food. 

Learn more →

Programs A to Z

Find a specific program and when it airs.

Channel Guide

Find WETA on your specific provider.

WETA UK

Learn more about our all British channel.

WETA Kids

Learn more about our Kids channel.

Local Productions

Programs about the Washington, DC area

Telly Visions

Visit WETA's British television and culture blog.

Television Studios

Book our studios for your production needs.
From the Top

From the Top

Hear the next generation of classical champions as talented teens play the classics in concert.

Learn more →

Playlists

Want to know what we are playing today? Look no further.

Programs & Features

Our weekly highlights on-air and online.

Opera

Classical WETA is Washington's home for opera on the radio.

Classical Community

We connect with local arts groups.

Station Guide

Weekly schedules, host bios and more.

Radio Production

We can help with your audio production.
Nam Viet window

Little Saigon: Arlington's Vietnamese Community

In the 1970s and 1980s, Arlington, VA was a destination for Vietnamese immigrants.

Watch now →

WETA Around Town

Art, theater and film reviews.

WETA Extras

A local perspective on national PBS programs.

The WETA Guide

Highlights from across our region.

WETA All Access

Behind-the-scenes looks at area landmarks.

WETA Neighborhoods

Special places within our community.

WETA Specials

Highlights of local arts, history and culture.
Nature Cat

Nature Cat

Nature Cat follows Fred, a house cat who dreams of exploring the great outdoors and learn about nature with the help of his animal friends.

When to watch on WETA Kids →

Watch When You Want!

Watch WETA Kids shows!

Fun Places

Find fun places in the D.C. area.

WETA Kids Games

Play your favorite WETA Kids games!

Kids Programs A-Z

Your favorite stars are on WETA Kids!

Ready To Learn

Ready. Set. Learn.

National Education Projects

Discover WETA's Learning Media.
James McNeill Whistler's "The Peacock Room" now sits permanently in the Freer Gallery. But how it got there, and how the gallery got to Washington in the first place is a long story. (Photo source: Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M Sackler Gallery on Flickr)

How Teddy Roosevelt Brought Art to Washington

Do you know the bizarre story of how James McNeil Whistler's lavish "Peacock Room" came to the Smithsonian?

Learn more →

Community Calendar

Browse events and submit your own.

Boundary Stones

Our local history blog.

WETA Events

Screenings, appearances and more.

Giveaways

Free tickets to area performances.

Local TV Productions

Programs about our local community.

WETA Digital Extras

Online-only local stories and profiles.

WETA in the Community

We are out and about.
Ken Burns

Ken Burns Partnership

For more than 30 years, WETA has proudly partnered with Ken Burns to bring landmark documentaries to the nation.

Learn more →

Our Mission

Why we do what we do.

Our Community

We're proud to call the DC area home.

Frequently Asked Questions

Find what you need to know.

Map and Directions

Where we are and how to find us.

Careers

Join the WETA team.

Pressroom

Information about WETA productions for journalists.

Publications

View the latest issue of our magazine.

WETA History

Serving the Washington area for over 50 years.

Make a Gift

Other Ways to Support