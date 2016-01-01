menu

Search form

Picture shows: D.I. Lestrade (RUPERT GRAVES), Mary Watson (AMANDA ABBINGTON), John Watson (MARTIN FREEMAN), Mrs Hudson (UNA STUBBS), Mycroft Holmes (MARK GATISS), Sherlock Holmes (BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH) and Molly Hooper (LOUISE BREALEY) | ourtesy of Todd Antony/Hartswood Films 2016 for MASTERPIECE

Tonight at 8:00pm on TV 26 and WETA HD

Sherlock, Season 4

Sherlock returns with three brand-new episodes that promise laughter, tears, shocks, surprises and extraordinary adventures. Watch the entire season tonight!

Watch preview →
See all broadcast times →
Opera at Eight

Opera at Eight

VivaLaVoce features a complete opera from the extensive Classical WETA library each evening, ranging from classic recordings to recent releases.

Learn more →
Super WHY!

WETA Kids

Super WHY!

Super WHY! is a 3-D animated adventure series designed to provide children with the critical skills they need to read.

Watch on WETA Kids →
Go to website →
Rosemary & Thyme

Saturdays at 8:00pm on WETA UK

Rosemary & Thyme

Follow the adventures of two amateur sleuths brought together by their mutual love of plants. 

See all broadcast times →
Brenda Blethyn as Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope | Credit: APT

Saturdays at 10:30pm on WETA UK

Vera, Series 5

Brenda Blethyn stars as the obsessed, caustic and brilliant investigator DCI Vera Stanhope.

See all broadcast times →
Telly Visions: A Chat with Vera's Brenda Blethyn →
Sherlock Holmes (BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH), John Watson (MARTIN FREEMAN) | Courtesy of Ollie Upton/Hartswood Films & MASTERPIECE

Catch up on what you missed.

Discuss Sherlock with Other Fans!

Missed an episode of Sherlock, Season 4? Our Telly Visions blog has a recap and discussion post for every episode.

Read the recaps →
Around Town
WETA Around Town

Get the latest local reviews from art, theater and film critics.

From the Top
From the Top

Sundays at 6:00pm on Classical WETA 90.9 FM

Telly Visions
Telly Visions

Visit our British TV blog for the latest on your favorite shows.

Boundary Stones
Boundary Stones

Learn about our area's rich past with WETA's local history blog.

PROMOTION:

Educational Outings

National Museum of African American History and Culture

Educational Outings

The Washington, D.C. area offers wonderful options for fun and educational outings with children.

Learn More →

Ticket Giveaways

Ticket giveaways

Ticket Giveaways

Local cultural organizations often make free tickets available to WETA listeners, viewers, and members. 

Learn more →

Reading Rockets

Reading Rockets

Reading Rockets

ReadingRockets.org looks at how young children learn to read, why so many struggle, and what we can do to help.

Go to ReadingRockets.org →

WETA in the Community

WETA in the Community

WETA in the Community

Our connection to Washington includes educational efforts that reflect and serve our distinctive region.

Learn more →

Ready to Learn

Ready To Learn

Ready to Learn

WETA Kids' Ready To Learn program offers free literacy workshops, conducted in English and Spanish, throughout the area.

Learn more →

Community Calendar

WETA Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Looking for something to do around town? Want to get the word out about your group's event? Check out our calendar!

Learn more →

Ken Burns Partnership

Ken Burns

Ken Burns Partnership

For more than 30 years, WETA has proudly partnered with Ken Burns to bring landmark documentaries to the nation.

Learn more →

Not THAT DC

Not THAT DC

Not THAT DC

WETA is going out into the national capital region to highlight and explore under-the-radar activities.

Watch the videos →

Arlington History Videos

Arlington Historical Society Presents

Arlington History Videos

WETA has partnered with the Arlington Historical Society to tell stories about our area's past.

Watch video →

WETA History

WETA History Timeline

Enjoy this step through time charting WETA's history from its founding in the 1950s to becoming a major national producer for PBS.

See timeline →

What's on Now

11:00PM Sherlock on Masterpiece
The Final Problem
12:30AM Independent Lens
Through a Lens Darkly: Black Photographers and the Emergence of a People
2:00AM Alicia Keys - Landmarks Live in Concert: A Great Performances Special
See Full Schedule

Classical WETA

Johannes Brahms

Piano Quartet #2 in A Major, Op. 26

Buy the CD →

VivaLaVoce

Gustav Mahler

Das klagende Lied

Buy the CD →
1950
Smokey the Bear comes to live at the National Zoo after he is rescued from a forest fire in New Mexico.
WETA UK

WETA UK

Our UK channel offers the best of British television 24 hours a day! 

Learn more →

WETA Tweets

Available to stream online: Watch the season finale of #Sherlock now: t.co/GikldJyJ1R

#Victoria continues this Sunday on Masterpiece! Will you be watching? t.co/HtbZpXe84F

Follow @wetatvfm →

Remembering Gwen Ifill

Remembering Gwen Ifill

WETA pays tribute to our friend and colleague.

Learn more →
Washington Week

Washington Week

The longest-running news and public affairs program on public television, Washington Week has been a broadcast journalism mainstay for more than four decades. 

See all broadcast times →

Programs A to Z

Find a specific program and when it airs.

Channel Guide

Find WETA on your specific provider.

WETA UK

Learn more about our all British channel.

WETA Kids

Learn more about our Kids channel.

Local Productions

Programs about the Washington, DC area

Telly Visions

Visit WETA's British television and culture blog.

Television Studios

Book our studios for your production needs.

Choral Showcase

Choral Showcase presents the best in classical choral music from Washington and beyond each Sunday evening.

Learn more →

Playlists

Want to know what we are playing today? Look no further.

Programs & Features

Our weekly highlights on-air and online.

Opera

Classical WETA is Washington's home for opera on the radio.

Classical Community

We connect with local arts groups.

Station Guide

Weekly schedules, host bios and more.

Radio Production

We can help with your audio production.
Re:Dream

Re:Dream

Re:Dream is an immersive, digital-first project taking a look at what it means to "make it" in the 21st century.

Learn more →

WETA Around Town

Art, theater and film reviews.

WETA Extras

A local perspective on national PBS programs.

The WETA Guide

Highlights from across our region.

WETA All Access

Behind-the-scenes looks at area landmarks.

WETA Neighborhoods

Special places within our community.

WETA Specials

Highlights of local arts, history and culture.
Nature Cat

Nature Cat

Nature Cat follows Fred, a house cat who dreams of exploring the great outdoors and learn about nature with the help of his animal friends.

When to watch on WETA Kids →

Watch When You Want!

Watch WETA Kids shows!

Fun Places

Find fun places in the D.C. area.

WETA Kids Games

Play your favorite WETA Kids games!

Kids Programs A-Z

Your favorite stars are on WETA Kids!

Ready To Learn

Ready. Set. Learn.

National Education Projects

Discover WETA's Learning Media.
Arlington Historical Society Presents

Arlington History Videos

WETA has partnered with the Arlington Historical Society to tell stories about our area's past.

Watch video →

Community Calendar

Browse events and submit your own.

Boundary Stones

Our local history blog.

WETA Events

Screenings, appearances and more.

Giveaways

Free tickets to area performances.

Local TV Productions

Programs about our local community.

WETA Digital Extras

Online-only local stories and profiles.

WETA in the Community

We are out and about.
Ken Burns

Ken Burns Partnership

For more than 30 years, WETA has proudly partnered with Ken Burns to bring landmark documentaries to the nation.

Learn more →

Our Mission

Why we do what we do.

Our Community

We're proud to call the DC area home.

Frequently Asked Questions

Find what you need to know.

Map and Directions

Where we are and how to find us.

Careers

Join the WETA team.

Pressroom

Information about WETA productions for journalists.

Publications

View the latest issue of our magazine.

WETA History

Serving the Washington area for over 50 years.

Make a Gift

Other Ways to Support