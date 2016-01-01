menu

Tom Hughes as Prince Albert | Courtesy of ITV Plc

Tonight at 9:00pm on TV 26 and WETA HD

Victoria

The Clockwork Prince: Albert pays a visit against the queen's wishes and meets royal disdain. Where could it possibly lead?

Hawaii Youth Symphony (Photo by From The Top)

Sunday at 6:00pm on Classical WETA

From The Top: Honolulu, HI

The Hawai’i Youth Orchestra performs works by Carl Maria von Weber and Neil McKay.

PEG + CAT

WETA Kids

PEG + CAT

Follow the adorable, spirited Peg and her sidekick Cat as they embark on adventures and learn math concepts and skills.

Charlotte Jenkins (Patina Miller) | Courtesy of PBS/Erik Heinila

Tonight at 8:00pm on TV 26 and WETA HD

Mercy Street, Season 2

The House Guest: A house guest becomes the focus of Alice's schemes; Mary tries to conceal her illness.

Anne Boleyn (Claire Cooper) and King Henry VIII (Scott Arthur) | Courtesy of Laurence Cendrowicz / © Wall to Wall South Ltd

Tonight at 10:00pm on TV 26 and WETA HD

Secrets of the Six Wives

Beheaded, Died: Henry breaks with the Roman Church to marry Anne, but he grows tired of her and falls for Jane Seymour. 

Cast of W1A | Courtesy of BBC

Sundays at 8:00pm on WETA UK

W1A

In the comedy follow up to Twenty Twelve, former Olympic head of deliverance Ian Fletcher (Hugh Bonneville) now has a job as the BBC's head of values.

Fred Nelson as King Henry VIII at Maryland Renaissance Festival
Not THAT DC: Weekend Royalty

Maryland Renaissance Festival

Classical WETA App
Download on your iOS or Android device!

Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria | Courtesy of ITV Plc
Victoria Recaps

Catch up on what you missed!

Black History Month
WETA Television celebrates with special programming.

PROMOTION:

Educational Outings

National Museum of African American History and Culture

The Washington, D.C. area offers wonderful options for fun and educational outings with children.

Ticket Giveaways

Ticket giveaways

Local cultural organizations often make free tickets available to WETA listeners, viewers, and members. 

Reading Rockets

Reading Rockets

ReadingRockets.org looks at how young children learn to read, why so many struggle, and what we can do to help.

WETA in the Community

Our connection to Washington includes educational efforts that reflect and serve our distinctive region.

Ready to Learn

WETA Kids' Ready To Learn program offers free literacy workshops, conducted in English and Spanish, throughout the area.

Community Calendar

Looking for something to do around town? Want to get the word out about your group's event? Check out our calendar!

Ken Burns Partnership

For more than 30 years, WETA has proudly partnered with Ken Burns to bring landmark documentaries to the nation.

Not THAT DC

WETA is going out into the national capital region to highlight and explore under-the-radar activities.

Arlington History Videos

WETA has partnered with the Arlington Historical Society to tell stories about our area's past.

WETA History

Enjoy this step through time charting WETA's history from its founding in the 1950s to becoming a major national producer for PBS.

8:00PM Mercy Street
The House Guest
9:00PM Victoria on Masterpiece
The Clockwork Prince
10:00PM Secrets of the Six Wives
Beheaded, Died
Classical WETA

Johann Sebastian Bach

Partita #6 in E Minor, BWV 830

VivaLaVoce

Jean-Philippe Rameau

Castor et Pollux (Tragédie en musique)

1849
Harriet Tubman Escapes from slavery in Maryland and soon becomes a conductor on the Underground Railroad.
WETA Arts

WETA Arts spotlights and celebrates visual and performing art in Greater Washington and around the nation. 

Remembering Gwen Ifill

We remember our friend and colleague and her nearly 40-year career as a newspaper and television journalist.

Become a Sustainer

Give monthly to WETA — a powerful way to support great television and beautiful classical music.

The WETA Guide

The WETA Guide spotlights the special places and happenings in the Greater Washington area. For both the newcomer and the long-time resident, this television series is a great introduction to the region's many highlights.

Programs A to Z

Find a specific program and when it airs.

Channel Guide

Find WETA on your specific provider.

WETA UK

Learn more about our all British channel.

WETA Kids

Learn more about our Kids channel.

Local Productions

Programs about the Washington, DC area

Telly Visions

Visit WETA's British television and culture blog.

Television Studios

Book our studios for your production needs.

Center Stage from Wolf Trap

Live performances from some of today's finest chamber musicians, recorded in the acoustically superb Barns at Wolf Trap.

Playlists

Want to know what we are playing today? Look no further.

Programs & Features

Our weekly highlights on-air and online.

Opera

Classical WETA is Washington's home for opera on the radio.

Classical Community

We connect with local arts groups.

Station Guide

Weekly schedules, host bios and more.

Radio Production

We can help with your audio production.
Capturing a Community: The Columbia Pike Documentary Project

Capturing a Community: The Columbia Pike Documentary Project

Since 2007, photographer Lloyd Wolf and collaborators have been documenting Arlington's Columbia Pike corridor, one of the most ethnically diverse communities in the nation.

WETA Around Town

Art, theater and film reviews.

WETA Extras

A local perspective on national PBS programs.

The WETA Guide

Highlights from across our region.

WETA All Access

Behind-the-scenes looks at area landmarks.

WETA Neighborhoods

Special places within our community.

WETA Specials

Highlights of local arts, history and culture.
Arthur

Arthur follows the adventures and misadventures of 8-year-old Arthur Read (an aardvark), his little sister D.W., and his friends and family.

Watch When You Want!

Watch WETA Kids shows!

Fun Places

Find fun places in the D.C. area.

WETA Kids Games

Play your favorite WETA Kids games!

Kids Programs A-Z

Your favorite stars are on WETA Kids!

Ready To Learn

Ready. Set. Learn.

National Education Projects

Discover WETA's Learning Media.
Lew Alicindor dunks against Dematha in 1965. (Photo source: The Washington Star)

The Greatest Game Ever Played

On a snowy night in 1965, Hyattsville, Maryland's DeMatha Catholic High School defeated Lew Alcindor's Power Memorial Academy in what many call the greatest high school hoops game ever played.

Community Calendar

Browse events and submit your own.

Boundary Stones

Our local history blog.

WETA Events

Screenings, appearances and more.

Giveaways

Free tickets to area performances.

Local TV Productions

Programs about our local community.

WETA Digital Extras

Online-only local stories and profiles.

WETA in the Community

We are out and about.
WETA Magazine montage

WETA Magazine

WETA Magazine features TV schedules and highlights as well as updates about Classical WETA 90.9 FM programs.

Our Mission

Why we do what we do.

Our Community

We're proud to call the DC area home.

Frequently Asked Questions

Find what you need to know.

Map and Directions

Where we are and how to find us.

Careers

Join the WETA team.

Pressroom

Information about WETA productions for journalists.

Publications

View the latest issue of our magazine.

WETA History

Serving the Washington area for over 50 years.

Make a Gift

Other Ways to Support